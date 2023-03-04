Flashback Friday: Riddhima Kapoor posts childhood pic as she remembers father Rishi Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): It's been three years of Rishi Kapoor's death but the legendary actor still resides in people's hearts. His family members also keep sharing his unseen pictures with his fans on social media.

On Friday, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor took a stroll down memory lane and dropped her childhood picture.



In the image, the baby Riddhima is seen standing next to her father Rishi Kapoor.

Riddhima added a red heart sticker to the picture.



Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, succumbing to cancer after more than two years of battle with the deadly disease. He was diagnosed with leukaemia, a type of blood cancer, in 2018. He underwent his treatment for over 11 months in New York before returning to India in September 2019.

Recently, Rishi Kapoor's fan got to see his last-ever interview in Netflix's docu-series 'The Romantics'.

In the project, Rishi Kapoor spoke about his deep relationship with Yash Chopra and what made their combination one of the most cherished director-actor duo in Hindi cinema, especially the romantic classics.

On conducting Rishi Kapoor's interview, director Smriti Mundhra said, "Rishi Kapoor was not only an iconic actor, he carried with him an encyclopedic knowledge of the Hindi film industry. On the day of our interview, which would be his last, he was characteristically charming, erudite, and eager to reminisce. His death represents the loss of a significant piece of cinema history, and I'll forever be grateful for the insights, anecdotes and perspective he shared."

Rishi Kapoor had closely collaborated with Yash Chopra and then Aditya Chopra in cult hits like Kabhi Kabhie, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan (in which he was paired with his wife Neetu Kapoor), Fanaa, and Hum Tum among others (ANI)

