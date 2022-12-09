Flashback Friday: This 90s picture of Farhan Akhtar from Goa will bring smile to your face

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar added a dash of nostalgia to his Friday.

He took a stroll down memory lane and shared a picture from his Goa trip in 1991.

In the image, he is seen posing against the backdrop of the azure waters of the Goan coastline. He looks thin while giving a shirtless pose.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl77LSyMVCl/?hl=en

"Jab main chhota ladka tha Goa mein ghooma karta tha Circa 1991. Anjuna. #flashbackfriday #pastpic," he captioned Farhan captioned the post.



Farhan's throwback image garnered several likes and comments.

"My sweet boy," Farhan's wife and actor Shibani Dandekar commented.

"1991???!!!!! Wow! You've evolved so nicely," actor Ronit Roy commented.

Farhan has a special relationship with the beachy state. He shot his first directorial 'Dil Chahta Hai' in Goa and filmed many iconic scenes there.

Speaking of Farhan's upcoming films, he is all set to helm Jee Le Zaraa, which will be headlined by Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. (ANI)

