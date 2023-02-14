Food and love sum up Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's valentine's celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): Will Arjun Kapoor bag the title of the best boyfriend in tinsel town? Seems like, he has made up his mind.

On Valentine's day, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to wish his ladylove Malaika Arora with a mushy post. Arjun posted a picture where he is seen snuggling Malaika. The lady has a glass of drink in her hands. Arjun posted a love emoji as a caption. Arjun chose the song 'Rehena Tu' from the movie 'Delhi-6' to complement his post.



Malaika replied with some heart emoji on Arjun's post. The 'chaiyan chaiyan' girl also posted a picture with Arjun in her Instagram story. Malaika captioned it, 'my forever valentine'.



The couple has solid plans for D-day. They are supposed to celebrate their love over a cosy dinner. Malaika has posted a frame of the dinner table with the caption 'Table is set...waiting for my valentine...' Arjun has also shared a glimpse of the dinner table in his Insta story.



Arjun and Malaika confirmed they were dating on his birthday in 2019. Having an age difference of almost 12 years, Arjun and Malaika have often faced flaks and harsh criticism on social media for their relationship. Arjun opened up about the challenges of this relationship in the last season of Koffee with Karan. He said that even his family took time to accept Malaika. The couple has been tight-lipped about their marriage plans so far. (ANI)