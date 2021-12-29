'For me, it's important to do characters that have an ever-lasting memory': Ranveer Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): Superstar Ranveer Singh, who is currently basking in the success of his latest outing '83', shared how he is 'consciously' and 'subconsciously' shaping his filmography by taking risks with the roles he opts for.

The 'Simmba' actor, who is called one of the versatile actors in Bollywood, shared, "I have taken some really big risks. It does nothing for me if there is no high risk involved. Higher the risk, the higher the pay-off. I am like a free-flowing spirit. I don't wish to be defined because I feel putting a person in a box is limiting."

He added, "I am consciously and subconsciously shaping my filmography. And I am going to do more of this because there is no other way. I am really hoping that the filmmakers continue to give me such roles where I can really do something."



The 'Gully Boy' star also talked about what drives him to portray characters that have constantly etched their place in the history of Indian cinema, saying, "Today, its been 20 years plus for a movie like Lagaan but I remember Lagaan. I remember the film, the characters. So, for me, it's important to do characters that have an ever-lasting memory and that continue to give joy to people over generations."

Mentioning his favourite film 'Life is Beautiful' (Oscar-winning film), Ranveer said, "I can watch that film n number of times, it still touches my heart. Films that can make you laugh, cry and entertain you forever and forever are the films that I aspire to be a part of. I am an actor first before being a star."

Ranveer Singh's sports drama '83' had released a few days ago. He will be next seen in YRF's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', Shankar's remake of his blockbuster 'Anniyan', Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' co-starring Alia Bhatt. (ANI)

