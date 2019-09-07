For Rishi Kapoor, Chandrayaan-2 has already landed!

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): The excitement is real! While the whole country is waiting for the moment to celebrate the success of Chandrayaan-2, Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, unable to contain his excitement, was a bit early to the party.

The 'Mulk' actor, who seems a little too excited, took to his Twitter account to celebrate the landing in advance.

In a since-deleted tweet, the veteran actor, wrote, "We have landed on the moon. Congratulations India, Congratulations Humanity! Fourth nation in the World to do so! Proud of you Go India Go!"

However soon after, he deleted the post as the Chandrayaan is yet to land.



Chandrayaan-2 is India's first attempt at soft-landing on the surface of the moon.

Chandrayaan-2 will make a touchdown between two craters at the moon between 1:30 am and 2:30 am on Saturday.

This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to conduct a soft-landing on the moon and the first to land near the lunar south pole.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru around midnight to watch the final descend of Chandrayaan-2. Over 60 high school students across the country who cleared an online space quiz last month will watch the historic event with Modi.

India's fully-indigenous and second mission to the moon was approved by the cabinet in September 2008, just before the launch of Chandrayaan 1.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishi was last seen in 'Jhoota Kahin Ka'. (ANI)