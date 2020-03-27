Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar urges people to practice social distancing

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar on Friday urged people to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Chillar hopped on to Instagram to share a video of herself in which she is seen asking people to stay at home and isolate themselves.

"My fellow Indians and brothers and sisters of Haryana, we all know that coronavirus has pushed us to a state of immense crisis and together we will need to fight it, we will need to stop it," said the 22-year-old actor.

"I am staying at home, I am social-distancing to protect myself and everyone I love and care for. You should also stay at home and self-isolate. India is on lockdown and you will need to respect that," she added.

The former Miss India also said that the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus and save lives is social distancing.



"You and only you have the power to save the nation. Be responsible, be a citizen that India is counting on," said Chhillar.

"Let's all be responsible citizens. India is counting on each one of us to stop the spread of deadly coronavirus. Staying at home, self-isolation and social distancing is imperative to fight COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona," she captioned the post.

The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus rose to 724 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)



