Four power-packed non-romantic roles of 'King of romance' SRK on his 55th birthday

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): The 'Baadshah' of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan who is often dubbed as the 'King of romance' for his iconic romantic roles turned 55 on Monday.

The legendary star who kickstarted his career from television series before finally making his debut with 'Deewana' in 1992 has also completed a journey of 28 golden years in the film industry this year.

While he is popular mainly for his romantic roles in films like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,' 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' and 'Mohabbatein,' here are four of King Khan's power-packed non-romantic roles on his 55th birthday.

1. The obsessive stalker in 'Darr'

While a majority of female fans of the actor would want him to enact his iconic open arm pose for them, his character of an obsessive stalker in Yash Chopra's 'Darr,' has been sending chills down the spine for many moviegoers.

Khan's character from 'Darr' is one of the very few villainous roles portrayed by him in his entire film career. The role continues to be a benchmark even after 27 years of the film's release.

2. The NASA scientist in 'Swades'

The character of Mohan Bhargava from Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Swades' is a reminder for everyone busy in their fast-moving lives to stop and appreciate their roots.

The terrific tale of the NASA scientist who returns to his native village in India to take his nanny to America and in turn rediscovers a bond with his nation won SRK a Filmfare award as the best actor.



3. The failed hockey player turned coach in 'Chak De! India'

As much as the film's title track is known for giving goosebumps to patriotic souls, the plot of the movie is known for bringing the issue of sexism, and racism in Indian sports to the forefront.

The power-packed delivery of the 'Sattar Minute' dialogue by Khan from the movie coupled with his intense portrayal of the sportsman deeply passionate about hockey and his country continues to win hearts after 13 years of its release.

4. Man with Asperger syndrome in 'My Name Is Khan'

The Karan Johar directorial based on the life of a San Franciso-based autistic Muslim man and his fight with religious prejudice following the September 11 terrorist attacks is considered to be one of the best films dealing with the issue of religious bigotry.

The heart-wrenching journey of Rizwan Khan (Shah Rukh Khan) to meet and tell the then American President that his last name is Khan and he is not a terrorist won him another Filmfare.

The megastar has a total of 14 Filmfare Awards and he was bestowed by the Government of India with Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema in 2005.

Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' alongside Anushka Sharma in 2018.

The actor-turned-producer's film company Red Chillies Entertainment has dropped many shows and films this year. (ANI)

