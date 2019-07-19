Tiger Shroff in one of the still from 'The War'
Tiger Shroff in one of the still from 'The War'

Four stunt directors roped in to choreograph action scenes in 'The War'

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 17:07 IST

New Delhi (India), July 19 (ANI): Makers of 'The War' starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are leaving no stone unturned to give their audiences a visual treat.
The film will have a series of massive showdowns and breath-taking action scenes, for which four ace action directors from across the globe have been roped in.
"When we have Hrithik taking on Tiger, the promise of the film to audiences becomes huge and we wanted to deliver the action experience for people to feel the adrenaline rush," said the film's director Siddharth Anand.
The four directors, Anand said, are Paul Jennings, Franz Spilhaus, SeaYoung Oh and Parvez Shaikh. "They are all specialists in creating a different type of spectacle, choreographing breath-taking, never seen before action stunts."
"We will be disclosing all these big action moments strategically to audiences," he added.
Paul Jennings is known for his action sequences in Hollywood movies like 'The Dark Knight' starring Christian Bale, 'San Andreas' starring Dwayne Johnson, 'Jack Reacher' starring Tom Cruise and the much loved HBO fantasy show 'Game of Thrones'.
SeaYoung Oh, who is known for designing brilliant hand to hand combat sequences, has worked in films like 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', 'Pokemon XY', and 'Snowpiercer' among others.
Franz Spilhaus has worked in films like 'Safe House', 'Eye in the Sky', 'Death Race', and so on, while Parvez Shaikh has made his mark in Bollywood with his sequences in films like 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'Junglee', 'Kesari', and 'Mary Kom' to name a few.
The upcoming film is the first to be shot in the Arctic Circle and will feature the lead actors performing nail-biting scenes.
Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2. (ANI)

