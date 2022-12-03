'Freddy': Alaya F expresses gratitude for overwhelming response to Kainaaz

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): Bollywood actor Alaya F is currently basking in the success of her most awaited release Freddy. After receiving appreciation from the audiences for her Kainaaz character in the movie, on Friday the 'Jawaani Jaaneman' actor posted a thank you note.

Taking to Instagram, Alaya dropped some still from the film along with a caption, "Thank you for the love & recognition!! #FreddyDay. It's raining reviews! #Freddy fever has taken over!

Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is a romantic thriller which showcases Kartik in a never seen avatar.

In 'Freddy' Kartik as the 'lonely, naive, nervous, honest, introvert, shy' dentist among many more qualities of the actor's character. He was seen treating patients in a clinic in the daytime. In the nighttime, he turns into a murderer as he drags a body into a forest.

After making her blockbuster debut with 'Jawaani Jaaneman' along with Saif Ali Khan next to her in the lead.

Apart from 'Freddy', Alaya F will also be seen in producer Bhushan Kumar's next 'SRI' along with actor Rajkummar Rao which is a biopic on Srikant Bholla.

She will also be seen in 'U Turn' and Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat which recently had its world premiere at Marrakech International Film Festival. (ANI)