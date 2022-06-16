'Freedom at Midnight' about India's partition announced, Nikkhil Advani to serve as showrunner

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): StudioNext and Emmay Entertainment have joined hands to produced a new web-series titled 'Freedom at Midnight'.

Based on the book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, 'Freedom at Midnight' is touted as "an epic political thriller that highlights several incidents from the year of India's independence and interconnected stories about crucial events and personalities who played a significant role in writing the country's history as we know today."

Nikkhil Advani will serve as the show runner, while the story has been penned by Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das and Gundeep Kaur.

Speaking more about the project, Nikkhil said, "The year 1947 has been etched in India's history as the year that shaped its fate. A riveting, emotional tale of an incident that altered the course of the nation, 'Freedom at Midnight' is an attempt to bring to Indians the whole truth about the events that led us to our freedom - the courage, and the hope instilled in people by the personages who gave us the new India. This is a story every Indian should know, and I feel honoured to be able to tell it along with my partners, Monisha and Madhu, and the team of writers, along with StudioNext. It is even more special for Emmay Entertainment that we get to bring this story to SonyLIV after our successful stint with Rocket Boys. The platform has been at the forefront of narrating the stories of the homeland, and I look forward to associating with them on this project too."

'Freedom at Midnight' will exclusively stream on SonyLIV.

"Our goal has been to bring to light untold stories from contemporary history. From 1947 to present day, India experienced many watershed moments that are significant in shaping our futures. One such story of the country's struggle for independence is 'Freedom at Midnight.' We are delighted that StudioNext and Emmay Entertainment are collaborating on this intriguing series, cannot wait get started on this one with Nikhil and his talented team," Danish Khan, Head - Sony LIV, Sony Entertainment Television & StudioNext said.

The details about cast have not been revealed yet. (ANI)