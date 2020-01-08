Fresh poster offers glimpse into 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): A new poster of the highly anticipated Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' has been released.

The latest poster featuring debutant actress Alia Furniturewala sitting cross-legged on a centre table in the backdrop of an unkempt and untidy living room was shared by Bollywood critic and film analyst Taran Adarsh on his Instagram page.

The funky poster was accompanied by a caption - "Trailer drops on 9 Jan 2020... New poster of #JawaaniJaaneman... Stars #SaifAliKhan, #AlayaF, #Tabu and #KubbraSait... Directed by Nitin Kakkar... Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan and Jay Shewakramani... 31 Jan 2020 release."

The Nitin Kakkar directed flick would launch Alaya F into the Bollywood showbiz. She is the daughter of former Bollywood actor Pooja Bedi and grand-daughter of actor Kabir Bedi.

The film 'Jawaani Jaaneman' also features Tabu in a lead role alongside Saif Ali Khan who plays the role of a Casanova.

'Jawaani Jaaneman' is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.

The light-hearted romance will hit the theatres this year on January 31. (ANI)

