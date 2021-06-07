Friends, colleagues extend birthday wishes to Ekta Kapoor

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): As filmmaker and TV producer Ekta Kapoor turned a year older on Monday, several of her Bollywood and TV friends and colleagues showered love on her with adorable pictures and heartfelt notes on social media.

Ekta's brother and actor Tusshar Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video that had her throwback pictures and the latest ones with her buddies.

He captioned it as, "Its your birthday and may your life always be happy and healthy. Thank you for being an incredible sister. Happy Birthday Ekta #sistersbday #loveher #birthdaycelebrations #fun #siblinglove #bond #family #togetherness."



Riteish Deshmukh shared a picture of Ekta and an old picture with her and Tusshar. He wished her by writing, "Happy Birthday Dearest @ektarkapoor - keep smiling, stay healthy and may your life be filled with abundance of love."



Kangana Ranaut shared an Instagram story with a photo of Ekta, wishing the filmmaker. She wrote, "Happy birthday Queen."



Mouni Roy also penned a lovely note for Ekta on Instagram. She shared throwback photos featuring the birthday girl from a party. In the caption, she wrote, "You are, will always be special to me. @ektarkapoor Am definitely one of the luckiest to have gotten the chance to be on a joyride of my work life with you."

Showering birthday wished, Mouni added, "My dearest Ekta maam I wish you all the best on your Birthday and err'yday, may your life be full of joy, love, prosperity & the greatest health. Wish you the most exciting life, full of great discoveries and joyful surprises. HAPPY BIRTHDAY."





Celebrity stylist and Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra shared a picture with Ekta. He captioned the post as ''Happy Birthday dearest and fabulous @ektarkapoor with you it's always laughter and joy .. So many years of friendship and love for each other .."



Sussanne Khan too shared a lovely selfie featuring Ekta and wrote, "Happy beautiful hearts find each other... happiest birthday my amazing legend friend.. you are soooo incredible. thank you for finding me again....Love u toooo much.. xx #happysoulsaretheprettiest #ektoodollprincess #happyheart #lovvvveu."



Karishma Tanna shared adorable selfies and pictures with Ekta on her Instagram handle and wrote, "My mentor, friend, an anchor, partner in crime, my constant. Happy birthday @ektarkapoor @ek_ek_ekoo Love you K."



Daughter of veteran actor Jeetendra and producer Shobhaa Kapoor, the creative head of Balaji Telefilms Limited has been a mentor to many stars by giving them their first break in TV serials.

Television shows like 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein,' 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain,' 'Pavitra Rishta', to name a few, are all under her credits.

Kapoor has also entertained moviegoers by delivering films like 'Kya Kool Hai Hum,' 'Love Sex aur Dhoka', 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai', and more.

On January 27, 2019, Ekta welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy. (ANI)

