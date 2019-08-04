Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Image courtesy: Instagram
Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Image courtesy: Instagram

Friendship Day 2019: Alia Bhatt shares fun video with Akansha Ranjan playing BFF game

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 18:20 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): From Jai and Veeru to Rahul and Anjali, Bollywood has celebrated the bond of friendship bringing different elements on the screen. Some movies will make you cry while others will make you feel more strongly for your friends. However, one of the most prominent duos off-screen, who are known for their adorable bond and camaraderie are Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

On the special occasion of Friendship Day, Alia shared a video on her official YouTube channel which features the childhood pals taking the how well do you know your best friend challenge.

While the video is fun to watch, it also reveals some unknown things about both the friends including Alia's favourite holiday destination, who is on the 'Brahmastra' actor's speed dial and how many children does Alia want, etc.

As they answer several questions about each other, the two can be seen taking a trip down the memory lane and sharing several fun instances with the viewers.
From parties to exotic locales, Akansha and Alia are often spotted with each other. The two have been inseparable since childhood and their beyond adorable pictures on social media is proof of it.
In the video, it is revealed that Alia's favourite holiday destination is London, while if there's one place Akansha wants to settle down, it is L.A.
The two also shared that they were stopped by the police once while they were enjoying in the car, sticking their heads out of the sunroof. They also revealed that they were fined by the cops for doing so.
Akansha, who seemed to be at her candid best, also shared that the 'Highway' actor is the worst liar and is very bad at remembering lyrics.
The video also went on to share something that will make all the Alia-Ranbir fans very happy. So any guesses, who is on Alia's speed dial? Well, there's obviously Ranbir Kapoor and a few of the 'Raazi' actor's other friends.
Alia also went to on to reveal the one thing about Akansha that annoys her most and it is rapping. She shared that Akansha's favourite artist is none other than Drake.
The fun video revealed various unknown facts about the best friends including the cuisine that Alia likes to hog on while they are out - continental - and Akansha's guilty pleasure which is chocolate ice cream.
And who doesn't love binge-watching films while on a sleepover? Alia prefers chick flicks while Akansha likes to watch horror movies.
The one highlight of the video was the number of kids Alia wants and interestingly, the 'Gully Boy' actor wants two sons to be precise.
The actor also shared a sweet wish for Akansha on the special occasion of Friendship Day. Taking to her Instagram account, Alia shared a picture with her pal and wrote, "I'll be there for youuuu....Happy OUR day."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia just wrapped up the Ooty schedule of 'Sadak 2'. The film also stars Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur.
She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah' alongside Salman Khan, 'RRR' alongside JR NTR and Ram Charan, Karan Johar's magnum opus 'Takht' alongside Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor and 'Brahmastra' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 18:17 IST

Keanu Reeves spotted in unrecognisable look from 'Bill And Ted...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Actors always put their best foot forward and try to leave no stone unturned to get into the skin of their characters. Some work on their physiques for a specific role, while others master a new skill or visit a new place. And seems like, Keanu Reeves is also charge

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:48 IST

Lata Mangeshkar pays tribute to Kishore Kumar on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Aug 04 (ANI): Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday paid tribute to legendary singer and actor Kishore Kumar on his 90th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:33 IST

Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker dies at 94

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Oscar-winning documentarian D.A. Pennebaker passed away at the age of 94 on Thursday night (local time).

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:11 IST

Sonakshi Sinha's Friendship Day wisdom

New Delhi [India], Aug 04 (ANI): As B-town celebrities shared pictures with their besties and wished their friends on Friendship Day, Sonakshi Sinha shared a piece of wisdom.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:05 IST

B-town BFFs who gives us major friendship goals

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The entire world dedicates the first Sunday on August to their beloved friends and our B-town celebs are no less when it comes to the bond of friendship. Many of the Jais and Veerus of the film industry serve as inspirations to people given the love and affection the

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:19 IST

'Chhichhore' trailer out now!

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): On the occasion of World Friendship day, Shraddha Kapoor finally dropped the trailer of the much-awaited film 'Chhichhore.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 15:21 IST

Camila Cabello fumes at body shamers

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello fumed at trolls who body-shamed her.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 15:12 IST

Varun Dhawan trolled for praising Hollywood flick, hits back

New Delhi (India), Aug 4 (ANI): Bollywood's heartthrob Varun Dhawan was recently called out for playing roles in "masala movies," and the actor has given a befitting response to the troller.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 15:12 IST

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas now have a new family member

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Newly married couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who recently lost their beloved dog Waldo, were spotted with a new puppy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 15:10 IST

Ranveer Singh brings Southall to a standstill!

New Delhi [India], Aug 04 (ANI): With a massive fan following, not just in India but globally, it is only natural for fans to show up to catch a glimpse of superstar Ranveer Singh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 13:45 IST

Friendship Day: Alia Bhatt says 'let's co-exist'

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): On Friendship Day several actors have spoken up about the special bond between friends with some of them even pointing out how they have developed close ties with animals too.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 11:08 IST

A$AP Rocky returns to US after one month in Swedish detention

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): American rapper A$AP Rocky has returned to the United States after spending nearly one month in jail in Sweden.

Read More
iocl