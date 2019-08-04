Friendship Day 2019: Alia Bhatt shares fun video with Akansha Ranjan playing BFF game

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): From Jai and Veeru to Rahul and Anjali, Bollywood has celebrated the bond of friendship bringing different elements on the screen. Some movies will make you cry while others will make you feel more strongly for your friends. However, one of the most prominent duos off-screen, who are known for their adorable bond and camaraderie are Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

On the special occasion of Friendship Day, Alia shared a video on her official YouTube channel which features the childhood pals taking the how well do you know your best friend challenge.

While the video is fun to watch, it also reveals some unknown things about both the friends including Alia's favourite holiday destination, who is on the 'Brahmastra' actor's speed dial and how many children does Alia want, etc.

As they answer several questions about each other, the two can be seen taking a trip down the memory lane and sharing several fun instances with the viewers.

From parties to exotic locales, Akansha and Alia are often spotted with each other. The two have been inseparable since childhood and their beyond adorable pictures on social media is proof of it.

In the video, it is revealed that Alia's favourite holiday destination is London, while if there's one place Akansha wants to settle down, it is L.A.

The two also shared that they were stopped by the police once while they were enjoying in the car, sticking their heads out of the sunroof. They also revealed that they were fined by the cops for doing so.

Akansha, who seemed to be at her candid best, also shared that the 'Highway' actor is the worst liar and is very bad at remembering lyrics.

The video also went on to share something that will make all the Alia-Ranbir fans very happy. So any guesses, who is on Alia's speed dial? Well, there's obviously Ranbir Kapoor and a few of the 'Raazi' actor's other friends.

Alia also went to on to reveal the one thing about Akansha that annoys her most and it is rapping. She shared that Akansha's favourite artist is none other than Drake.

The fun video revealed various unknown facts about the best friends including the cuisine that Alia likes to hog on while they are out - continental - and Akansha's guilty pleasure which is chocolate ice cream.

And who doesn't love binge-watching films while on a sleepover? Alia prefers chick flicks while Akansha likes to watch horror movies.

The one highlight of the video was the number of kids Alia wants and interestingly, the 'Gully Boy' actor wants two sons to be precise.

The actor also shared a sweet wish for Akansha on the special occasion of Friendship Day. Taking to her Instagram account, Alia shared a picture with her pal and wrote, "I'll be there for youuuu....Happy OUR day."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia just wrapped up the Ooty schedule of 'Sadak 2'. The film also stars Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah' alongside Salman Khan, 'RRR' alongside JR NTR and Ram Charan, Karan Johar's magnum opus 'Takht' alongside Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor and 'Brahmastra' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. (ANI)