Friendship Day: Alia Bhatt says 'let's co-exist'

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): On Friendship Day several actors have spoken up about the special bond between friends with some of them even pointing out how they have developed close ties with animals too.

Alia Bhatt made an important point on this friendship day and spread the message of coexistence. Alia sent out a happy Friendship Day greeting on Twitter celebrating unconditional love and friendship.

She shared a small clip on her social media account that conveys the message of coexistence.

The video shows a dog drenching in the rain as a helping hand comes to shield the dog from the rain with an umbrella. The video ends with 'Let's coexist'.

Unconditional love and friendship is just around the corner #HappyFriendshipDay https://t.co/ObTRwRjOLr pic.twitter.com/1fDdahBMxd — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 4, 2019



As we grow we make many friends. We may not be in touch with some of them or we may not talk to them frequently but the bond of friendship remains intact. And that is the beauty of true friendship!

Stressing that all friends play a part in our lives and we need to be thankful to our friends, Bollywood diva Hema Malini wished a happy Friendship Day.

"Today is Friendship Day! Let us renew our ties that have been built up over the years, some forgotten, some missed out, some in the distant past, some in the present - but all playing a part in our lives. Time to be thankful for all our dear friends," she tweeted. Saying that we should keep friends close to our heart, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "True Friendship Is Rare In Today's World! Always be there for Your Buddies and Keep Them Close to Your Heart!! Sonu Ki Taraf Se Sab Tituon Ko Happy Friendship's Day."

He also shared a video of himself with a girl singing 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' from 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.'



Esha Gupta also wished a happy friendship day and shared a picture of herself with a friend and captioned it as "Mine forever #friendsforlife (who's the alpha)." (ANI)