"Friendship of 45 years...It's deep", Anupam Kher gets emotional in his latest video remembering Satish Kaushik

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): It's been three days since actor Satish Kaushik left his mortal abode all of a sudden. His dear friend Anupam Kher found it very hard to come to terms with it. In his latest Instagram video, 'The Kashmir Files' actor broke down while he was speaking to his fans and followers.

Anupam said that he made the video to 'get rid of the sense of loss'. The death of his decades-old friend 'killing' him.

Anupam said in the video, "I was thinking about what to eat. I almost picked up the phone and was about to dial Satish's number. Friendship of 45 years...It's deep... it becomes a habit. A habit, which You don't want to let go."

Anupam added, "We dreamt together. We started our lives together at the National School of Drama in July 1975. He went to Bombay before me. We used to fight, quarrel, get jealous of each other, but above all, we used to call each other around 8-8.30 A.M in the morning every day."

Anupam captioned the video, "Letter to my FRIEND!! My dearest #SatishKaushik!

You will always be part of my life..... But I need to move on.... In order to keep your memory alive...... j'iNdgii to aage bddh'aanii pdd'tii hai.... maiN j'iNdgii ko aage bddh'aa rhaa huuN mere dost..... tum hmeshaa mere jiivn kaa ek ahm hissaa bne rhoge... #Friends #FriendShip #LifeGoesOn"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)



The 'Saaransh' actor made it clear that he has to move on in life and this video, in a way, will help him to get this 'loss' drive away from his system. "I feel if I share my thoughts with you (fans), I will feel better. I could concentrate on my work. My father passed away. But life moved on. Life has to move on. Satish was a good man. He was a friend of friends. He will always stay in my heart. I will do things that will make him proud. I am sure, he will still get jealous of me. Bolega, tune mujhse accha kiya. (He will say, I have outperformed him). I will move on."

Sonu Nigam, Ashok Pandit, Isha Koppikar and many other celebs reacted to this video with consoling messages for Anupam.

Anupam broke the news of Satish's demise on social media in the wee hours of Thursday. The actor died at 66 following a cardiac arrest in Delhi on Wednesday late night.

Sharing the news, Anupam tweeted in hindi, "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!" (ANI)