Akshay Kumar, Picture courtesy: Instagram
Akshay Kumar, Picture courtesy: Instagram

From Ajay Devgn to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood celebs shower love on Akshay Kumar as he turns 52

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:33 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): Bollywood 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar, hailed as one of the fittest celebrities in the industry, turned 52 today. A score of tinsel town friends and colleagues wished the actor a happy birthday.
Reminiscing about the old fun time, Ajay Devgn who had worked with Akshay in films like 'Khakee,' and 'Suhaag' among others, wished the actor lot of happiness on his birthday, sharing two pictures.
"Harking back to fun times. Wishing you lots of happiness @akshaykumar #HappyBirthday," Ajay tweeted.

Another co-actor who has worked with Akshay in films 'Welcome,' and 'Tashan' besides other movies, wished the actor 'good health, happiness, and more and more success.'
"Happy Birthday, @akshaykumar! Wishing you good health, happiness & more and more success!" Anil tweeted.

John Abraham too wished his 'brother from another mother' alongside a picture.
'Garam Masal,' 'Desi Boyz,' 'Housefull 2,' and 'Dishoom' are some of the movies that John and Akshay have worked together on.
"Happy birthday to my brother from another mother @akshaykumar," John tweeted.

Kartik Aaryan who is in awe of Akshay wished the actor and shared a picture that shows him, Akshay and Rohit Shetty.
"I am always in awe of you just like the whole country. Happy birthday to the fittest Superstar @akshaykumar Sir," Kartik tweeted.

Impressed by the way Akshay look at life and make most of it, Kriti Sanon who had worked with him in 'Housefull 2' wished the actor on Twitter alongside a picture of her with the actor.
"Happiest birthday @akshaykumar sir!! The way u look at life, make the most of it & are always driven to do better is truly inspiring! I've had the best time working with you! May you always have Housefull of happiness & may the Dilli in u always stays alive!' she tweeted.

Huma Qureshi who was seen with Akshay in 'Jolly LLB 2' called the actor the funniest co-star and wished him 'more joy and more success.'
She also shared a small video that shows the actor dancing to one of his film's song as a sea of people cheer him. Huma can be seen supporting the actor during the gig.
Sonakshi Sinha who was most recently seen with Akshay in 'Mission Mangal' wished the actor alongside a picture.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, producer Bhushan Kumar, and Neil Nitin Mukesh also extended their warm wishes to Akshay.
Akshay who began his Bollywood journey as a lead actor with 1991 with 'Saugandh' has given a number of memorable movies in a career spanning over almost three decades.
Not only he made a mark in the industry but is also praised for his healthy lifestyle and regular workout.
Akshay's whose action sequences send fans into a frenzy has obtained a black belt in Taekwondo and no wonders even the most difficult stunt performed by him looks effortless.
Recently, the actor has given done movies on the social subject including 'PadMan,' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.
The actor also secured the fourth rank on Forbes' highest-paid actors' list with a total earning amounting to USD 65 million.
Akshay is married to Twinkle Khanna and the two are parents to son Aarav Kumar and daughter Nitara.
He is currently basking in the success of 'Mission Mangal', which is nearing the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. The film was based on India's Mars Orbiter Mission and also features Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:41 IST

First-weekend report: 'Chhichhore' mints Rs. 35.98 crore

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Chhichhore' is proving to be a winner at the box office. The college drama, which opened to a lacklustre start, is slowly but steadily picking up pace.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:31 IST

Varun Dhawan would've trained in mixed martial arts if...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Varun Dhawan who is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Coolie No. 1' took out time from his busy schedule to attend a fighting championship in Abu Dhabi after he was invited as a special guest by the Ultimate Fighting Championship president, Dana White.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:51 IST

Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley have a mini 'Big Little Lies'...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Two members of the famous Monterey Five reunited at the Toronto International Film Festival! 'Big Little Lies' co-stars Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley were spotted together at the 2019 film festival recently.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:25 IST

Harvey Weinstein's brother confronted his 'misbehaviour' years...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Tainted film mogul Harvey Weinstein's brother Bob Weinstein knew about his misdeeds two years before allegations of sexual harassment were levelled against him.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:48 IST

Here's how Meghan Markle honoured Prince Harry at US Open

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Meghan Markle's husband Prince Harry is always on her mind, even when she is busy enjoying a match at the US Open.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:10 IST

Bill Skarsgard open to playing Pennywise in third 'It' movie

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Ready to meet the demonic clown Pennywise again? Well, actor Bill Skarsgard recently revealed that he is open to playing the role of Pennywise in a third 'It' movie, if the story works out.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:37 IST

Priyanka Chopra shares first poster of 'The Sky Is Pink' ahead...

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): Wiping away her fans' Monday blues, Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink', co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:18 IST

Rishi Kapoor heads home after treatment in New York

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): Actor Rishi Kapoor who was in New York for treatment of an unknown medical condition is finally heading back to India after staying there for almost a year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:02 IST

Alex Rodriguez is Jennifer Lopez's ultimate cheerleader at...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): The former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez proved to be his fiance Jennifer Lopez's biggest cheerleader at the recent premiere of 'Hustlers'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 10:34 IST

Shilpa Shetty hosts husband Raj Kundra's 44th b'day bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): As Raj Kundra turned 44 today, his wife Shilpa Shetty threw a birthday bash for him last night with friends from the film and TV industry in attendance.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 10:24 IST

Akshay Kumar announces 'Prithviraj' on his birthday, gifts fans...

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): On his 52nd birthday, Akshay Kumar announced his upcoming film 'Prithviraj' and treated fans with the first-look of the drama which features the actor playing the role of the 12th-century Indian king.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 09:25 IST

The Russo Brothers open up about Marvel-Sony split

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Anthony and Joe Russo, popularly known as the Russo Brothers, recently opened up about the Marvel-Sony split over 'Spider-Man' film series.

Read More
iocl