From Ajay to Alia, here's how stars celebrated Daughter's Day

New Delhi (India), Sept 22 (ANI): No matter how big daughters grow, they still remain little for their parents! Showering love on their little girls, a host of celebrities from B-town put out heartfelt messages on social media to mark Daughter's Day.

Star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol, who are proud parents to Nysa and Yug posted pictures with their girl with a love-filled message.

"Daughters should be celebrated everyday, even more so TODAY," Ajay wrote alongside the picture of him with kids in a pool.



Meanwhile, Kajol not only just she wished Nysa on the day, but also remembered herself as a daughter.



"Positions reversed ! Two daughters and two moms," she captioned a collage of her with mother Tanuja.



Anil Kapoor took a trip down the memory lane as he celebrated the day by honouring his two daughters - Rhea and Sonam - with a collage of their childhood pictures.



Seemed like Alia Bhatt had her day made more beautiful by her mother who sent flowers to her film set. The actor shared the picture on her Instagram story and wrote, "Daughters day flowers on set from my beautiful mommy."



Tabu, on the other hand, had a special way to commemorate the day. She wrote a warm note for her mother saying that, "If the only thing I can be is to be your daughter, it's the only thing I'd ever be."



"If I were to take a million births all I'd wish for is to be born to you," the actor added.

Other celebrities including Neena Gupta, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Farah Khan, Esha Gupta also marked the day with mushy posts on social media. (ANI)