From Akshay Kumar to Anushka Sharma, Bollywood celebs share special posts for their fathers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): On the occasion of Father's Day, several Bollywood celebrities dedicated heartwarming wishes to their beloved fathers.

Actor Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and posted a collage, which features a black and white picture of him with his father. The collage also has pictures of Akshay posing with his son Aarav and daughter Nitara.



"My father gave me an ocean of love and wisdom. If I have been able to pass on even a few drops to my kids, my work here is well done," he wrote.

Actor Anushka Sharma posted a string of pictures of her father and her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli, who recently became a father to daughter Vamika.



"The two most exemplary men. The two who 'get me' 100. Filled with bountiful of love and grace. The best fathers a daughter can have," she wrote.

Actor Sanjay Dutt shared how he tries his best to practice his late father Sunil Dutt's principles in life.



"Dad you have always taught me to treat everyone equally, to give them love and respect and to be a kind person. I try to share the same values with my children as you have always been my ideal," he posted on Instagram.

Sanjay is a doting father of three children Trishala, Shahraan and Iqra.



On the special occasion, actor Soha Ali Khan shared a few unseen pictures of her late father and legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.



"You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure," she wrote on Instagram.

Actor Sara Ali Khan also wished her 'abba' Saif Ali Khan on social media. She uploaded the two pictures of her and her brother Ibrahim posing with their father Saif Ali Khan.

"Happy Father's Day abba," she captioned the post.



Actor Anil Kapoor shared a list of qualities that he imbibed from his late father.

"To be loyal, honest, compassionate and a true friend...these are the qualities I have learnt to imbibe in my life, a gift from my father....he gave me independence which allowed me to learn from my own mistakes, but through it all, I knew he always had my back... it's all because of him ... everything and all of us ... I hope I make him proud everyday now and forever," Anil wrote.



Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also penned an emotional note for his father PK Khurrana, who is an astrologer. In his post, he revealed that his father is behind 'double ns and double rs' his name's spelling.

"We got it from him. The discipline. The love for music, poetry, films and art. He studied law but was always intrigued by astrology. He's the reason behind the double ns and double rs in my name. At the same time he also taught us that we have the ability to carve out our own destiny and our good karma can supersede any soothsayer. My friend, philosopher and guide. My father @astrologer.pkhurrana," he wrote in his note," he posted.



Actors Sonali Bendre, Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty among many others have also expressed their love for their fathers on social media. (ANI)

