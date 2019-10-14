From Alia to Anushka, Bollywood showers birthday wishes on Zoya Akhtar

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities sent in their wishes for ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who ringed in her 47th birthday on Monday, with some showering love on her while others bringing to light few of her unseen pictures!

Her 2019 release 'Gully Boy' became India's official entry to the Oscars 2020 and seems like Alia Bhatt has found the 'Wonder Woman' in the director.

The actor shared a graphic featuring 'Wonder Woman' as she wished Zoya.



Katrina Kaif, who worked with Zoya in 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', put a crown on her head through an emoji in a picture where the two are seen posing lovingly. Seemingly the image is from the time they were shooting the movie.

"Happiest birthday Zo Zo love u, always ur the best, ur the best, simply the best."



'Gully Boy' debutant Siddhant Chaturvedi too didn't fall short of words while gushing praises on the filmmaker.

"She makes Films. She breaks stereotypes. Though she doesn't party much, she isn't as serious as this makes her look."

Hinting at the fact that Zoya is actively engaged in "films" and "parties", he added, "Sometimes I wonder what defines her better - The Films she chooses to make or the Parties she decides to attend? :p

Happy birthday to the Real G!"



Anushka Sharma, who worked with Zoya in 'Dil Dhadakne Do' posted a beyond adorable still of the two sharing a light moment likely the film's set.

"Happy happy to you zo zo!" she wrote.



Earlier in the day, her brother and actor Farhan Akhtar too shared a throwback picture with the birthday girl writing, "Happy birthday zoya .. may you get all that your heart desires."

Adding a pun, he wrote, "Bas Oscar le aana.. Love you."

Zoya is the name behind the direction of several acclaimed films including 'Dil Dhadakne Do', and the Oscar entry 'Gully Boy'.

'Gully Boy' draws inspiration from the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy and revolves around the underground rap movement in India.

In the flick, Ranveer and Siddhant Chaturvedi play budding street rappers Murad and MC Sher from the slums of Mumbai, while Alia Bhatt essays the role of Safeena, an aspiring medical student in love with Murad.

'Gully Boy' also starred Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. (ANI)

