Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

From Amitabh Bachchan to Rishi Kapoor, B-town celebs wish Happy Diwali

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 11:54 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 27 (ANI): It's the festival of lights and scores of Bollywood celebrities thronged the social media on Sunday while extending out Diwali wishes to their fans and followers across the world.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan wished everyone with monochrome throwback pictures with Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda lighting 'Phuljhadi'.
"Diwali greetings to all .. peace prosperity and fulfilment. (please accept this as a response to all the greetings received; it will be impossible to reply to each individually ), he captioned the snaps.

Veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor also wished the fans on the special day."Wishing you a very Happy Diwali", he wrote in Hindi.

Boman Irani, who is impressing fans with his latest release 'Made in China' took a unique way to wish fans on the auspicious day. The actor uploaded a video on his Twitter handle where he urged his fans and followers to avoid burning crackers keeping the environment in mind. "Celebrate this Diwali with diyas over crackers! Wishing all my loved people a very Happy Diwali from the Iranis!", he captioned the video.

Malaika Arora also shared a video on her Instagram handle to wish everyone a very Happy Diwali. She captioned the video, "Happy Diwali".

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Happy Diwali ????

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Oct 26, 2019 at 9:47pm PDT

The 'Leila' star, Huma Qureshi also wished friends and fans Happy Diwali. "Happy Diwali doston !! Khoob pyaar", she wrote.

To double the charm of Diwali, Dharmendra also shared a throwback picture on his Twitter handle to wish Diwali. "Friends.......friends.......dear friends.......HAPPY DIWALI......., Promise yourself to make the world beautiful. Love you all", he wrote in Hindi.

Manoj Bajpai also extended his wishes on Twitter. He wrote, "HAPPY DIWALI!!!!!"

Actor turned politician, Paresh Rawal wished all the Indians and the loved ones a very Happy Diwali. "My Dear Indians a Happy Diwali to you and your loved ones . Stay Blessed", he captioned.

Sunny Deol also wished his fans and followers a Happy Diwali. "Wishing you and your family, a very Happy Diwali", Deol wrote in Hindi.

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 11:16 IST

Here's how Priyanka Chopra is celebrating first Diwali with Nick Jonas

New Delhi (India), Oct 27 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who never fail to give major couple goals, extended their Diwali wishes to their fans and loved ones with an adorable post.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 10:38 IST

Lindsay Lohan praises Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus after shady...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): After sharing a shady post about the budding romance between singer Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus, Lindsay Lohan praised the two stars and cleared her intentions.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 10:32 IST

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel grab eyeballs with scary...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): Power couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel grabbed eyeballs as they dressed in their scariest costume at the annual star-studded Casamigos Tequila Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 09:40 IST

Adele shows off her slim figure at Drake's birthday party

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): Singer Adele had a great time enjoying herself while celebrating rapper Drake's birthday on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 08:59 IST

Here's how Shah Rukh's son AbRam reacted to his appearance on...

New Delhi (India), Oct 27 (ANI): Bollywood's romance king Shah Rukh Khan who recently grabbed the guest's couch at David Letterman's show on Netflix, shared a funny incident about his 'softer littlest one.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 08:57 IST

Elton John cancels Indianapolis concert due to illness

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): Singer Elton John who was set to perform in Indianapolis, has canceled his event due to illness.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:56 IST

Sara Ali Khan kickstarts Diwali celebrations with family

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The festival of lights, Diwali is here and Sara Ali Khan is all set for the festivities with her family including father Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and brothers Ibrahim and Taimur.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:56 IST

Ananya Panday urges fans to celebrate cracker-free Diwali

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Newbie Ananya Panday on Saturday requested her fans and other social media buffs to celebrate this Diwali cracker-free.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:36 IST

Shraddha Kapoor bats for cracker-free Diwali

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Actor Shraddha Kapoor on Saturday urged her fans and followers to celebrate cracker-free Diwali for the sake of environment and animals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:36 IST

Varun Dhawan enjoys Diwali party with star-studded gang

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): With celebrations in full swing for the much-awaited festival of the year, Diwali actor Varun Dhawan seems to be having a lot of fun in the company of his friends.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 22:44 IST

Multi-starrer 'Housefull 4' off to low start internationally

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): On its opening day, multi-starrer comedy-drama 'Housefull 4' has managed to earn Rs 7.79 crores at the international box office.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 18:09 IST

We have come a long way baby: SRK on 8th anniversary of Ra.One

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan is overwhelmed on the completion of 8 years of the first VFX movie Ra.One.

Read More
iocl