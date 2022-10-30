From breakup with Salman Khan to Panama Papers: Aishwarya Rai's shocking controversies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): The life of a celebrity is always in the limelight, be it their personal or professional life. Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became the talk of the town ever since she won the title of Miss World in 1994.

Being one of the most charming and influential personalities globally is not easy, there have always been controversies, especially when it comes to a famous celebrity like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Digging into her past, let's look at some major controversies that surprised her fans.

1. Panama Papers

ED probed Aishwarya over allegations of stashing wealth abroad under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, of 1999. The Panama Papers pertain to leaked documents that point towards fraud and tax evasion by many individuals and corporate entities across the world. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name featured in the list of 500 Indians who were named in the massive leak of 11.5 million tax documents exposing their secret offshore dealings. Many Indian celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were named in this paper leak. All these people were accused of tax fraud.



2. Breakup with Salman Khan

When we talk about Aiswarya Rai's controversy list, this is one that surely tops the chart. Aishwarya and Salman allegedly began dating while the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was being filmed. It was brief, though, Salman has previously been accused by the diva of harassing and abusing her. They later split in 2001.





3. Love Triangle with Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan

Aishwarya Rai began dating Vivek Oberoi after her breakup with Salman Khan, which turned into an actual love triangle. In reality, Vivek Oberoi challenged Salman Khan to stop interacting with Aishwarya Rai at the moment by calling the media. He further disclosed that Salman Khan allegedly threatened to murder him as Salman called him "41 times". Vivek's outburst earned him the label "immature" from Aishwarya.



4. Rumours of getting several facial surgeries

Aishwarya has recently been under flak from the media for undergoing multiple facial surgeries. Aishwarya was heavily trolled for a new look at the Ponniyin Selvan trailer launch, she got slammed for her appearance during the trailer release of the film. The former Miss World was called out for "Botox supremacy" and "beauty or plastic" by the netizens over social media.



5. Sonam-Aishwarya catfight

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor is known for her 'controversial' remarks. Sonam Kapoor took Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's place as the face of a global cosmetics company in 2009. The diva responded that Aishwarya is an 'aunty' from a different generation when questioned about the scenario. She went on to say that since Sonam and Aishwarya are from different generations and the latter had collaborated with her father, she will unavoidably refer to her as an 'aunty'. (ANI)

