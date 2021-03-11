From Hrithik Roshan to Hema Malini, Bollywood stars extend greetings on Mahashivratri

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): As the nation commemorates the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri on Thursday, Bollywood stars sent out warm wishes to their fans over social media to mark the day.

Hrithik Roshan reminisced about childhood memories with his grandfather, and how he used to ask him about the importance of Mahashivratri.



The 'War' star took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures with his grandfather and family members. He wrote alongside the pictures, "Jai Shiv Shankar, Maha Shivratri ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein."

"#ThrowbackThursday as I reminisce a conversation with my Nana who I used to call Deda with love.



"Why do we celebrate Maha Shivratri?.. a young me asked my Deda, J.Om.Prakash ji.. wondering why each year we would follow a family tradition to visit the beautiful Shiv temple, Deda built decades ago. Explaining the very human significance of the occasion, he explained that our family comes together to celebrate the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parwati Ma. The day is dedicated to CO-EXISTING, with a puja and community meal. All through, self-reflecting with a resolute to creating a better world for ourselves and others, each day, every day." added Hrithik as he explained how his grandfather told him about the auspicious day.



"This year, the essence of Maha Shivratri hits me particularly stronger. First time ever, the doors of our temple remain shut as measure of social distancing. If anything, the responsibility of preservation of life, health and safety takes centre stage. Putting a strong prayer out in the universe asking for inner strength to heal, help and empower. Om Namah Shivaya," added Roshan.



Veteran actor Hema Malini also took to Instagram and shared a post sending out warm wishes on the special day. She wrote, "We celebrate Mahashivratri today. It is a day of fasting, a day to introspect, a day to meditate and to seek salvation from the Almighty. Blessed Mahashivratri to all #mahashivratri."





Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram story and shared a picture of the shivlinga as he sent greetings on Shivratri.



"On the auspicious Mahashivratri, may Lord Shiva bless you with a happy life," wrote Sidharth Malhotra as he sent out good wishes on Twitter.



By sharing a picture of Lord Shiva and Shakti (goddess Parvati), Shraddha Kapoor sent out greetings on Mahashivratri.



Randeep Hooda too shared a picture of Lord Shiva and his trident on Twitter and extended his greetings on the festival. He tweeted," Creation and Destruction are attached. When something dies, another takes birth. Everything between creation and destruction is a journey of life. #Mahashivratri ."



Taking to her Instagram Story, Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a short clip featuring an animation of Lord Shiva over the roof of her home. The actor also wrote alongside the video, "Happy Mahashivratri."

Mahashivratri, also known as the 'Great night of Lord Shiva,' is a Hindu festival observed by devotees from Kashmir to Kanyakumari with much fervour.

It is celebrated on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Magha month, as per the Hindu lunar calendar, and marks the night of the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. (ANI)

