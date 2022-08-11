From Kajol to Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood stars share glimpses of Raksha Bandhan celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI): As the country celebrates the bond between sisters and brothers on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Bollywood stars including Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol, among several others, shared glimpses of their Raksha Bandhan celebrations and treated their fans with pictures on social media.

Kajol throughout her career spanning around three decades won the hearts of audiences, contemporaries, and even the younger lot of actors, acting in some of the best films Hindi cinema has ever produced. Best known to be a fun and loving person. Apart from her acting, she is a doting sister.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol re-shared a throwback picture with her sisters with a sweet caption.



In the picture, she was seen posing with sister Tanishaa Mukerji and her cousins. All dressed in ethnic attire.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "My brothers" with heart emojis.

Anil Kapoor shared a heartwarming post with a collage of beautiful pictures with his sister Reena and brothers Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor.



Sharing the post, he wrote, "Happy RakshaBandhan to my lovely sister Reena! Your Rakhi is beautiful as always! Love You."

'Ghayal' actor Sunny Deol also posted an unseen picture with his sister on his Instagram feed.



Sharing the picture, he captioned, "Happy Rakshbandhan My Dear Sisters."

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor dropped string of pictures and wished her brothers happy rakhi.



In the caption, she penned down a sweet note. She wrote, "Happy happy rakhee my brothers! So blessed to have you all in my life.. I know I've taught you how to party hard and be a bunch of fun people.. now I can't wait for our kids to have the same bond! Love you all! Your big sister, who you've refused to call didi except my darling @jahaankapoor26 and @bhambhani_siddhant."

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChG-iNbP8VH/

The string of pictures includes childhood pictures with her brothers and sister, vacationing together to pictures from her wedding where her brothers holding a wedding duppata.

Ananya Panday is currently promoting her film 'Liger'. The actor treated her fans with glimpses of Rakhi celebrations.

"Happy Rakhi to the light of my life. For all that you are and all that you do, through every fight and every laugh - my first friend and friend till the end. Love you endlessly Ahaaaniii," she captioned the post.



In the first picture, Ananya was seen dressed in a beautiful light-green suit and posed with her brother Ahaan Panday, who looked handsome in a white shirt and light-blue denim.



New pictures are of her cousins and family members.





Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted an unseen picture with her brother Ranbir Kapoor.



Riddhima and Ranbir are one of the favourite sibling duos from B-town. Although Riddhima is not into the acting business like her family, she is spotted at numerous events and occasions with the Kapoor family. (ANI)

