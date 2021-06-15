From Kriti Sanon to Shraddha Kapoor, Bollywood remembers SSR on his first death anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): It's been a year since actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode. And now on his first death anniversary, several members from the Indian film and TV industry took to social media to pay their tributes to the late star.

Actor Kriti Sanon has shared a collage of her pictures with Sushant from their first look test for the movie 'Raabta'.



"The first time I ever shot with you.. Our look test.. 2 complete strangers, meant to cross each other's path, For a film that spoke of inexplainable connection, Based in two worlds... Today, it feels so painfully weird to know that you and I are not in the same world anymore.. Still feels like it hasn't happened for real. Like maybe you are still around and I'll bump into you somewhere," Kriti wrote.

"I don't think it'll ever sink in.. But i pray that you are happy and at peace in whichever world you are in," Kriti added.

Kriti and Sushant had reportedly dated each other while working together on 'Raabta'.

Kriti's younger sister and singer Nupur Sanon also posted an emotional post in Sushant's memory. She shared a picture of Sushant and her taking a nap together.



"A year has passed... still can't believe ...Sushi all I hope is that you are safe, at peace just like you look in this pic and smiling like a child up there," she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Sushant's 'Chhichhore' co-star Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "Shine on, dearest Sush."

Shraddha was among the few Bollywood celebs to attend Sushant's funeral last year.



Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture of Sushant on her Instagram Stories and captioned, "Thinking of you".



Sushant's first death anniversary has made filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor extremely emotional.

"1 year today..Still numb #OmNamahShivaya," Abhishek, who directed Sushant's first Bollywood film 'Kai Po Che', wrote on Instagram.



"Bhai," actor Rajkummar Rao wrote on Instagram Story, adding a photograph of Sushant.

Sara Ali Khan recalled how Sushant was always there for her whenever she needed any help.



"Whenever I needed help, advice or a laugh you were always there. You introduced me to the world of acting, made me believe that dreams could come true, and gave me all that I have today, "Sara, who acted opposite Sushant in 'Kedarnath', wrote on Instagram.

"Still can't believe you're gone. But every time I look at the stars, the rising sun or the moon I know you're here. From Kedarnath to Andromeda," Sara added.

Actor Ranvir Shorey, who shared screen space with Sushant in 'Sonchiriya', posted a throwback image from the sets of the movie on Twitter.

Actor Sanjana Sanghi, who got the opportunity to play Sushant's love lady in his last film 'Dil Bechara', also expressed her love for Sushant on his death anniversary.

"A forever void. Miss you," she wrote.

Sushant's close friend and TV actor Mahesh Shetty posted a picture of Sushant dancing at one of the wedding functions.



"That's how I will remember you bhai.. jab tak yaadien rahengi ..mulakaatein hoti rhengi...love you meri jaan now and forever," he added.

Actor Karan Wahi posted a video featuring a bunch of his unseen pictures with the late actor.



"Memories are all I have of you. My prayers have everything I wanted to say to you. My friend,My brother may you be on your eternal journey and find happiness where ever you are. I miss you bhai," Karan posted on Instagram.

Sushant had started his journey as an actor with the TV show 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil'. However, Zee TV's 'Pavitra Rishta' made him a household favourite.

After working on the show for a few years, Sushant moved to Bollywood and carved his niche with films like 'Kai Po Che!', 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'PK', 'Kedarnath' and 'Chhichhore'.

He was only 34 when he breathed his last. (ANI)

