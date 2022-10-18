From opposing beef ban to allegedly assaulting his wife: Few controversies Om Puri stirred during his career

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 (ANI): Remembered for his contribution to Indian cinema, Om Puri was an actor par excellence. He acted in both commercial hits and critically acclaimed films, which got him immense love and popularity not just in India, but from across the border too!

While he did have a genuine connection with his fans, many believe that the actor, on many occasions, was irresponsible with his words. The actor passed away in 2017 at age of 66.

On his birth anniversary, let's take a look at some of the scandalous controversies the veteran actor was a part of.

1. Allegations of domestic violence

In 2013, Om Puri's ex-wife Nandita Puri accused him of physically assaulting her. She filed a complaint with the police claiming that she and Om Puri had gotten into a fight in their Versova apartment, and that shortly after, he started torturing her physically.

2. When he backed Pakistani actors

Many don't know this but one of Om Puri's last projects was a Pakistani film 'Actor In Law' alongside Pakistani actors Mehwish Hayat and Fahad Mustafa.

Soon after, following the Uri attack in 2016, India banned Pakistani actors from working in the Indian film industry. Om Puri opposed the move.

Puri attended a debate on a national news channel during which he firmly backed the artists from the other side of the border and said that he would continue to work with them.

3. When he opposed the beef ban

In 2015, when slaughter and consumption of meat of bull and bullock was banned in Maharashtra, many took to social media to express their views. The issue was a hot debate topic on every news channel and Om Puri wasn't the one to keep his opinions to himself.

He drew a lot of flak for opposing the ban. Here's what he allegedly said at the time:

"Those who wanted to put a ban on slaughtering cows in the country were hypocrites. We export beef and earn dollars from it. I want to ask them if they will fight people eating beef everywhere in the world. If Muslims want to eat beef in India, it shouldn't be a problem."

4. Allegedly having physical relations with his house help

Om Puri allegedly had a physical relationship with his house help when he was 14. Reportedly, the house help was fifty-five at the time. Om Puri's ex-wife Nandita wrote a biography on him in 2009 and according to her, Om Puri had a hots for house help and even indulged in physical activities with her.

Disclaimer: This piece of information is in his biography which was written by his ex-wife - 'Unlikely Hero: The Story of Om Puri'. No factual evidence backs this statement. (ANI)