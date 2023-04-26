From Priyanka in 'Don' to Deepika in 'Pathaan': Actresses who left us in awe with jaw-dropping stunts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI): While it is often the male actors, who earn plaudits from fans and critics for their mind-bending action sequences in films, the Bollywood women are now giving their male counterparts a run for their money when it comes fighting villains on the big screen.

Affirming that action films are no longer a male domain, some of the industry's best-known female faces have delivered stunning action sequences and more are joining Bollywood's very own Powerpuff Girls and aiming even higher.

Here's a list of leading Bollywood women, who have delivered high-octane action sequences, rivalling their male counterparts:

Priyanka Chopra



'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra has acted in several, hardcore action films, including 'Drona'. She was trained in Gatka, Capoeira and other martial arts for her role of a bodyguard in 'Drona'. She continued to impress the audience with her action skills in the 'Don' franchise, as well as in her breakout American series 'Quantico'.

Deepika Padukone



Actor Deepika Padukone delivered an action-packed performance in her recent release 'Pathaan'. She left audiences in awe with her impressive stunts and heart-stopping action sequences. Her co-actors Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham also applauded her for her hair-raising action sequences.



Katrina Kaif



Katrina Kaif also impressed her fans with dizzying action sequences in films such as 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Phantom'.

The Bollywood beauty carved her own niche as a leading lady in the action genre. Now, her fans are waiting in anticipation of similar stunts in the next offering in the 'Tiger' franchise -- 'Tiger 3'.

Rani Mukerji



Rani Mukerji blazed the big screen as Shivani Shivaji Roy in the 'Mardaani' franchise. The films fared well at the box office and earned her praise for her intense performance and stunts. Film critics and experts said a large part of the success of the 'Mardani' franchise could be attributed to the jaw-dropping action scenes.

Taapsee Pannu



Actor Taapsee Pannu, too, delivered eye-popping action sequences, leaving her fans rapturous admiration and awe. She gave terrific performances in 'Baby' and its prequel 'Naam Shabana', both of which were hard-core action capers. Fans are eagerly waiting for her to return to the action genre. (ANI)

