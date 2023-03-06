From 'Saaransh' to 'Kashmir Files': A look at Anupam Kher's best performances

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): From working in Indian films for almost four decades to achieving global fame with several international projects, veteran actor Anupam Kher has always made his fans proud with his work. Whether it is a negative role or a comic role or an intense role, Kher has proved his versatility in different genres time and again.

As he turns 68 on Tuesday, let's revisit the characters played by him that left an everlasting impression on our minds.



1. Saaransh



'Saaransh'marked the bigscreen debut of Anupam Kher. Kher played the lead role of BV Pradhan, a 65-year-old man at the age of 28. Mahesh Bhatt directed the 1984 film. Kher was paired opposite Rohini Hattangadi. Rohini played the role of his wife in the movie. The story was about an elderly couple who comes to terms with the loss of their son. The plot of the film was set in Mumbai. It also featured Soni Razdan, Madan Jain, Nilu Phule and Suhas Bhalekar.

2. Karma



It's been over 37 years since the film Karma was released and to date Kher's character of antagonist Dr Dang is remembered by his fans. Subhash Ghai's directorial also starred Dilip Kumar, Naseeruddin Shah, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Sridevi and Poonam Dhillon among others. With this film, Kher proved that he can pull off negative roles with panache.





3. Khosla Ka Ghosla



It's a feel-good film which was released in 2006. The film is based on property scams and even takes issues such as generation gap in a hilarious manner. Kher portrays the role of Kamal Kishore Khosla, a middle-class Delhi resident who, along with this family, attempts to reclaim his land.

4. A Wednesday



A Wednesday is one of the most iconic Bollywood movies. The film stars Kher and naseeruddin shah in the lead roles. In the film, Shah plays the role of an unnamed common man who kills terrorists after getting them released by threatening police of detonating bombs in different parts of Mumbai. He gives terrorists the taste of their own medicine. Kher plays the role of a top cop who tries to track down the killer.



5. The Kashmir Files



Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' was one of the blockbusters of 2022. The film showcased the tale of the struggles and pain of Kashmiri Pandits during the insurgency in the valley. Kher played the role of Pushkar Nath Pandit in The Kashmir Files and received appreciation from all corners for his power-packed performance. The 67-year-old actor's character in the movie was named after his late dad Pushkar Nath. (ANI)

