From Shah Rukh Khan to Kamal Hassan, celebs extend warm birthday wishes to Rajinikanth

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Veteran actor Rajinikanth turned a year older on Monday.

To mark this occasion many actors took to their social media accounts and extended warm birthday wishes to the 'Sivaji: The Boss' actor.

Taking to Twitter, actor Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture which he captioned, "To the coolest., swaggiest, humblest star of stars forever and ever....love you @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you the healthiest & happiest Birthday."

Indian music composer, A R Rahman shared a video and wrote, "Happy birthday Superstar @rajinikanth Ji Thank you for your kind words about @lemuskXperience."



Actor R Madhavan shared a picture and wrote, "Wish you the HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY Yet.. @rajinikanth sir.. May gods bless you with the best of health and cheer and praying hard for the very best for you. Love from the bottom of our hearts ."

South superstar actor, Mohanlal wrote, "Wishing my dearest @rajinikanth sir, who is "an emotion of the nation," a very happy birthday! May God always bless you with good health, happiness and peace of mind."

Suniel Shetty wrote, "To the one who has inspired millions, happiest birthday Rajni Sir @rajinikanth. Wish you a fantastic year ahead."

Director and actor Raghava Lawrence wrote, "Happy birthday Thalaiva! I pray Ragavendra swamy for your good health! May you live a long long life! On this special day, we are starting jigirthanda shooting with your blessings! Guruve saranam @rajinikanth."

Actor Kamal Hassan wrote in Tamil, "Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar @rajinikanth. Wish you on this auspicious day to continue your journey of success."

annnpu nnnpr cuuppr sttaar @rajinikanth avrkllukku mnnnmaarnt pirrntnaall vaalllttukll. ungkll verrrrip pynnm tottr iccirrnt naallil vaalllttukirreennn. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 12, 2022



Born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, the megastar is widely regarded as one of the most successful and popular actors in the history of Indian cinema. Known for his uniquely styled lines and idiosyncrasies in films, he has a huge fanbase across the country, especially in the South, where he enjoys a cult following.

The Government of India honored him with Padma Bhushan in 2000, Padma Vibhushan in 2016, India's third and second highest civilian honors, and Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2019 for his contributions to Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will be next seen in an upcoming action film 'Jailer' alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. (ANI)