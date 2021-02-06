From Sonam Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood stars extend birthday wishes to Abhishek Bachchan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): As the 'Bluff Master' star Abhishek Bachchan rang in his 45th birthday on Friday, several co-stars and friends from the industry including Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and many others sent in wishes on social media to make the day special.

Wishing her 'Delhi 6' co-star happy birthday, Sonam Kapoor shared a couple of pictures with the birthday boy and penned a special note on her Instagram Stories.



"Happy happy birthday darling @bachchan I have the best memories of working with you.. you're kind, funny and supremely talented. No negativity has ever deterred your joie de vivre. Keep smiling and keep going. Lots and lots of love," wrote Kapoor.



She also shared a monochromatic picture with the 'Refugee' star.

Vicky Kaushal shared a heart-warming picture with Junior Bachchan and penned a birthday note on Instagram Story.



Terming the 'Drona' actor one of her most favourite people, Neetu Kapoor shared an all smiles picture with Abhishek, that also featured her late husband Rishi Kapoor.





Wishing all the love, joy and happiness in the world, Katrina Kaif showered birthday wishes on Junior Bachchan via a post on her Instagram story. She wrote, "Happiest birthday @bachchan wish all the love, joy and happiness in the world."

Taking to her Instagram Story, Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a smiling picture and a sweet note to her 'bhaiyu' Abhishek to extend birthday wishes.



She wrote, "Happiest birthday to you Bhaaaiiiyuuuu [sic]...May you continue to light up lives of everyone around you like you always do, and may this year be yours to Rock and Roll! Loads of love and a tight hug for you!"

By sharing a picture as they twin in all blue attires, veteran actor Anil Kapoor extended birthday wishes to the 'Dhoom' actor on Instagram Story.



"HAPPY BIRTHDAY, @BACHCHAN! LOOKING FORWARD TO BEING ON SET WITH YOU AGAIN! WISHING YOU ALL THE HAPPINESS, HEALTH & SUCCESS!!"



'Bol Bachchan' director Rohit Shetty shared a picture featuring the birthday boy from the movie and penned a birthday wish on Instagram Story. He wrote, "Happy birthday bro @bachchan."

Besides the celebrities, several fans of the 'Ludo' star also extended birthday wishes to the actor on his 45th birthday. (ANI)

