From wedding to pregnancy: Alia Bhatt drops pics that never made it to gram

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): Alia Bhatt bids goodbye to the year 2022 by treating fans with a video montage of a couple of pictures, which did not make it to Instagram.

From Alia trying out her bridal outfit and a glimpse of her hairstyle for her haldi ceremony, the video feature all.

Sharing the video with pictures, she wrote, "pics that never made it to the gram."

The video opens with images of Alia holding a camera, and then it shows a number of other pictures from the year.

It also features a photo from the set of her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, as well as a few peeks of her trip to London with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt.

From pictures- "what I ate every day for three months in my second trimester," a photo of a bowl of muesli, walk to a swimming session.

And the video ends with a cute sleeping picture of Alia with an eye mask.

The 'Brahmastra' couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl, Raha, on November 6.

Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Alia was recently seen in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva' alongside Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film was declared a blockbuster hit. She will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023.

Apart from that, she also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film 'Jee Le Zara' opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. (ANI)