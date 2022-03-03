'Fukrey 3' goes on floors

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): The third instalment of Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directed comedy film 'Fukrey' has gone on floors on Thursday.

Actor Varun Sharma confirmed the news by sharing a picture of the clapboard on his Instagram handle.

"Shuru Hogayi!!! Jai Mata Di" he captioned the post.





Ever since the announcement was made, it created a wave of excitement among the audience and especially the fans of the 'Fukrey' franchise.

The popular movie franchise is considered among the cult classics of the Indian cinema and has become a huge hit for giving viewers a wholesome experience and making sure to deliver a burst of giggles.

'Fukrey 3' stars Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Richa Chaddha, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. (ANI)

