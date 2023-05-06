'Fukrey 3' postponed: Varun Sharma-Pankaj Tripathi starrer to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): The official release date of the upcoming comedy film 'Fukrey 3' is now shifted.

Starring Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi and Manjot Singh in the lead roles the film will now hit the theatres on November 24.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news which he captioned, "'FUKREY 3' MOVES TO NEW DATE... #Fukrey3 - which was scheduled for release on #Janmashtami weekend [7 Sept 2023] - will now release on 24 Nov 2023... Directed by #MrighdeepSinghLamba and produced by #RiteshSidhwani and #FarhanAkhtar."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr5200cMrnk/

Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba 'Fukrey 3' was earlier slated to hit the theatres on September 7.



The first part was released in 2013 and the sequel 'Fukrey Returns' came out in 2017.

Both the previous parts were declared hit and received massive responses from the audiences.

Actor Ali Fazal, who appeared in the first two instalments of the hit franchise, will not be seen in the third instalment.

Recently, Ali issued a statement, confirming his exit from the franchise. He informed that he did not work in 'Fukrey 3' owing to a scheduling conflict with 'Mirzapur 3' season.

"So Zafar aayega ya nahi? Sab yahi puch rahe hain baar baar.sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi! Zafar bhai ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya bhi banna padhta hai. Aur do universes overlap ho jaate hain kabhi kabhi. Once a fukra always a fukra so i am around. . . But I won't be coming on screen for the third outing of the Fukras, Bholi and Panditji! I would have wanted to be part of it but time and schedules didn't allow me to," Ali said.

He also hinted at his return to the franchise in future.

"I will be back in the future at some juncture, maybe sooner than you expect. Zafar will be back after a small detour to entertain you guys," Ali added. (ANI)

