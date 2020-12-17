Gal Gadot shares picture of her 'movie memorabilia' - 'Wonder Woman' headgear

Washington [US], December 17 (ANI): 'Wonder Woman,' actor Gal Gadot on Thursday (local time) shared a picture of the most special movie memorabilia which is the headgear of her DCEU (DC Extended Universe) character.

The Israeli actor took to Instagram to share a picture of the 'Wonder Woman' headgear that she has worn in both of the films of the franchise.

The 'Justice League' actor penned down a short note and expressed how she had put the memorabilia on the display in her house.



"I don't usually have movie memorabilia lying around my house, but this one is so special for me I just had to put it on display," she wrote.

Gadot also shared that the headgear symbolises "strength, legacy, and hope."

"I won't spoil it for you but it's a symbol of strength, of legacy, of hope, I love having it with me to remind me of all that," the 35-year-old actor wrote.

This comes a day after her recent film 'Wonder Woman 1984,' was released in select territories across the world. The flick will make its way to many countries including the American theatres on Christmas i.e. December 25.

The DCEU movie will release a day early in Indian movie theatres and will hit the screens on December 24. (ANI)

