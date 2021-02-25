'Gangubai Kathiwadi' teaser: Witness Alia Bhatt in a never-seen before avatar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): A teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' starring Alia Bhatt was dropped on Wednesday, on the occasion of the film director's 58th birthday.

The film based on one of the chapters of noted author S Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' also stars Ajay Devgun in a special appearance.

The one-minute-thirty-second-long teaser by Bhansali, famed for his grand cinema shows Alia Bhatt in a never-seen-before avatar as she portrays an eponymous character in the flick.

The teaser opens with a dialogue that says, "They say...nights in Kamathipura are always moonlit because Gangu lives there!"

The teaser is set in a theme where the 27-year-old named Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour. She transforms from a brothel queen to a politician.



Through the enthralling video, viewers are introduced to the character of Alia as 'Gangu' the boss woman. She looks promising and it's safe to say that her fans are in for a visual treat.

Dressed in traditional sarees and sporting long hairstyles, the 'Student of the Year' actor has aced the look of a Gujarati woman with kohl-rimmed eyes and bold red bindi completing the look.

The teaser showcases Alia in a catchy dialogue: "Live with dignity. Never fear anyone. Neither police, nor MLA, or minister or any bloody pimp...NOBODY!!" and the rising crescendo of a thrumming soundtrack.

The makers have announced the theatrical release date of the film on July 30 this year.

The film marks Bhansali's first collaboration with Alia. This project will also see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited. (ANI)

