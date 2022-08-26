Gauahar Khan defends Ranbir Kapoor over his "phailoed" comment on wife Alia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI): Actor Gauahar Khan has come out in support of Ranbir Kapoor, who was recently slammed by netizens for his 'phailoed' remark on his pregnant wife Alia Bhatt's weight gain during a live session on YouTube.

"Aaj kal log kuch zyada hi sensitive ho gaye hain. Ab apni biwi se kuch halka phulka Mazaak karne pe bhi paabandi hai, kya pata kaun kahan pe offend ho jaaye ((People have become very sensitive these days. Now even cracking a light joke with your wife isn't allowed, who knows what might offend people)," she tweeted.

She added, "Take a chill pill yaar, take light, it will resolve a lot of the issues in the world."

Aaj kal log kuch zyaada hi sensitive ho gaye hain . Ab apni biwi se kuch halka phulka Mazaak karne pe bhi paabandi hai , kya pata kaun kahaan pe offend ho jaaye . Take a chill pill yaar , take light , it will resolve a lot of the issues in the world . — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) August 25, 2022



Meanwhile, Ranbir also apologised for his comment recently.

During a press event for his upcoming film Brahmastra in Chennai, Ranbir talked about the same and shared that his intention was not to hurt anybody's sentiments.

"Firstly, I love my wife with everything I have in my life. It's a joke that didn't turn out to be funny. It wasn't my intention. I spoke to Alia about it later and she laughed it off. I have a bad sense of humour which falls flat on my face sometimes. I apologise to those who got triggered by it," he said.

A few days ago, Ranbir and Alia along with director Ayan Mukerji conducted a YouTube live session for the promotion of their film Brahmastra.

During the live session, when the duo was asked why they are not actively promoting 'Brahmastra' in the way they do for other movies, Alia replied, "We will promote the film, and we will be everywhere but if the question you are asking is why we are not 'phailod' everywhere, right now our focus is... "It was at this point that Ranbir cut her in between and pointed at his wife's baby bump saying, "Well I can say somebody has phailod (referencing her weight gain)." However, he did add that his comment was meant as a joke.

Though Ranbir made it clear that he was joking, unfortunately, it did not go well with many social media users, who later slammed the 'Shamshera' actor for allegedly 'fat-shaming' Alia.The clip of the interaction circulated on several social media

.Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and in June 2022, the couple announced the news of their pregnancy.Apart from the baby's arrival, the two are also awaiting the release of their film 'Brahmastra', which is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 9. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and south actor Nagarjuna will also be seen in prominent roles in Ayan Mukerji's directorial. (ANI)