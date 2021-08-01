Gauri Khan indulges in some 'therapeutic' charcoal art with daughter Suhana Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana spent the weekend in an artistic way.

Taking to Instagram, Suhana treated her followers by giving them a glimpse of her artwork. She posted a short video of her trying her hand at charcoal drawing.

In the video, Suhana tagged her mom.



A few hours later, Gauri shared Suhana's post on her Instagram Story and spoke about charcoal art.

"Charcoal art, a form of dry art.... extremely therapeutic," Gauri wrote.



The sketch is a portrait, with the word 'mom' signed in the corner, surrounded by hearts.

Speaking more about Suhana, she is currently pursuing a film studies course from the New York University. Last year, she even made her acting debut with the short film, titled 'The Grey Part of Blue'. (ANI)

