Gauri Khan shares hubby Shah Rukh Khan's look designed by her for film

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): One of the most charming couples of the Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan never shy away from sharing their family pictures and Gauri's latest Instagram post is proof!

There was a time when Gauri designed her husband's look for a film. It was during this time that the actor was rapidly rising to fame with films like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'Baazigar' among others, all shooting him to fame.

Gauri took to Instagram to share two throwback pictures. In one picture, Kajol can also be seen along with Shah Rukh.

The picture is from 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen' song from the film 'Baazigar'.

In the picture, Shah Rukh dons a red shirt worn over a white T-shirt with legs printed over it. The look is completed with a pair of hand printed jeans and a bullet belt.

"Can't believe I designed this look in the 90s... Those jeans, #legwarmer tee, bullet belt and a red shirt thrown over. The hand painted jeans were my favourite. #Gaurikhandesigns has come a long way! Major throwback.. @iamsrk @kajol," Gauri captioned the picture.



Recently, Shah Rukh had refuted the claims that he had signed films. He was last seen in 'Zero' opposite Anushka Sharma. (ANI)