Gender-defining shifts Bhumi Pednekar wants to see in Hindi cinema

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Being an artist who is trying to bring a change in the portrayal of women in cinema through her roles, actor Bhumi Pednekar has discussed the gender-defining shifts that she would like to see in the Hindi film industry.

To begin with, the 'Bala' actor is on the take that the depiction or portrayal of genders, women and men, in the cinema should be changed.

"Women are not supposed to be whitewashed --we have desires, we have ambition, we have physical needs and emotions, and we have the capacity to balance. I believe women have superpowers, and I think we need to see a lot more of that in our cinema," the 31-year-old actor said.

Similarly, getting into the shoes of men, the actor said: "We put so much pressure on the male gender, telling them that they are supposed to be strong, that they can't cry, can't show emotion...that is so wrong."

Taking the example of the age-old saying -- 'mard ko dard nahi hota' (a man doesn't get hurt), Pednkear stressed on bringing a change in this narrative.

The 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor believes that cinema has a huge impact on audiences and it can be used to change the mindset of people in the most positive way.

She added: "I also believe we need to stop objectifying women and there needs to be a lot more inclusivity in films, including the LGBTQIA+ community. I know change is in the air. I just wish we could accelerate it."

Raving about the 2019 released action dark-comedy 'Super Deluxe', the actor further said: "There's such great work happening today and I feel lucky to be part of the Hindi film industry at this point."

From her debut in the movie 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha,' Pednekar has become a promising face in Bollywood, giving hit movies back to back.

Apart from the movies, the actor has been trying to advocate positive social messages through her nature protection initiative 'Climate Warrior.' (ANI)

