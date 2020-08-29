Genelia Deshmukh confirms COVID-19 recovery, reveals she 'tested positive 21 days ago'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Actor Genelia Deshmukh revealed that she was tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, three weeks after she was tested positive for the virus and was asymptomatic.

"Hi, I was tested COVID positive three weeks ago. I was asymptomatic for the last 21 days. With god's grace, I tested COVID negative today," Genelia said in a statement issued on Instagram.



Talking about the challenges she faced during her isolation days, the 'Force' actor noted: "As much as I count my blessings that my battle with this disease has been much easier but at the same time I must admit that these last 21 days in isolation have been the most challenging for me to deal with. No amount of FaceTime & digital immersion can kill the evil of loneliness."

The actor then expressed her happiness to be back with her family and wrote, "I am happy to be back with my family and loved ones."

She also shared some advice and noted, "Surround yourselves with love... that's true strength and it's all one needs. Test early, eat healthy, stay fit -the only way to fight this monster." (ANI)

