Genelia Deshmukh expresses happiness over her new venture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have ventured into the food business.

On Friday, the couple announced the launch of their plant-based meat brand Imagine Meats.

Taking to Twitter, Genelia wrote, "For over 3 years Riteish and I have nurtured a dream to work towards food choices that are good for you, the animals and our planet. After endless discussions, countless reworks with our food scientists and technologists from America, Germany and India, we are happy to launch our Plant Meat Based Venture @ImagineMeats, on the auspicious occasion of 'Ganesh Chaturthi. Hope you like the meals we have cooked for you. Bappa Morya Re."



Genelia and Riteish along with others worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to create plant-based meat products. Earlier in the day, superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter to share the news of Genelia and Riteish's brand in his unique way.

"My friends @geneliad & @Riteishd were discussing who would launch their Plant-Based Meats Venture. I opened my arms wide and said Main Hoon Naa," he tweeted.

Riteish and Genelia got married in 2012. The two are doting parents to sons -- Riaan and Rahyl. (ANI)

