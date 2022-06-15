Genelia Deshmukh reveals best gift she has got from hubby Riteish

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): Actor Genelia Deshmukh, on Wednesday revealed the best gift she had received from her husband Riteish Deshmukh.

Posting an 'Ask me Anything' session on her Instagram account, Genelia revealed that the Riteish's token of love was a red rose, which she said she still has in her possession.

A fan asked Genelia, "Which is your favourite gift given by Riteish sir? " to which the 'Force' actor replied with a video of the rose she received from her husband while they were still dating.



Fans loved the sweet gesture of Genelia, that even after so many years of marriage, she still carries the rose that Riteish gifted her.



When another fan asked Genelia the same question, the actor shared a picture of both her sons Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh wearing a football jersey. Calling them the best gift received from her hubby.



The 'Tere Naal Love ho Gaya' couple, one of the most adored in Bollywood industry have been married for over two decades and the pair never miss a chance to shower love on each other.

Both Genelia and Riteish are quite active Instagram user and frequently share their adorable moments on their respective social media handles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh will be next seen together in 'Ved', a Marathi movie which also marks Genelia's Marathi film industry debut and also in 'Mister Mummy', a comedy directed by 'Bunty aur Babli' maker Shaad Ali scheduled for release later this year. (ANI)

