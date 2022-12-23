Genelia, Riteish Deshmukh bring madness on Bigg Boss 16 sets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): The much-awaited 'Weekend Ka Vaar' is here and to make it more fun 'Ved' actors Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh will grace the Bigg Boss stage to promote their upcoming Marathi film.

The 'vaar' kicks off with fun banter between Genelia and Riteish along with Salman Khan. The adorable couple, who have an entertaining presence on social media, are tested for compatibility by Salman. Will the 'Ved' duo pass with flying colours? Find out in tonight's episode.

As tradition goes, every weekend comes with reality checks and truth bombs from the host. In tonight's episode, Salman probes housemates MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot about their fight that took place post the nominations this week. Salman reprimands them for the kind of language that they used during the fight and asked if they would use the same at home with their family. He warns them that such behavior will not earn them any support from their fans, on the contrary, it will hamper their image in the public domain. The host also plays a game of 'scripted and non-scripted which brings out the real and fake friendships of the house.

After all this drama, 'Ved' actors bring some much-needed cheer to the house as they introduce a game through which the housemates must label each other as 'pagal' citing a reason. This brings underlying tensions among the housemates to the surface. It will be exciting to watch who wins the title of the ultimate 'pagal' in the house.

'Bigg Boss 16' premiered on Colors TV on October 1. Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Gautam Vig, Shiv Thakare, Ankit Gupta, Nimrit Kaur and Priyanka Choudhary are also a part of the ongoing season. (ANI)