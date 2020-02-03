Genelia shares heart-warming video to wish Riteish on wedding anniversary

New Delhi [India], Feb 3 (ANI): Genelia Deshmukh on Monday shared a heart-warming video celebrating her 8th wedding anniversary with husband Ritesh Deshmukh and we are all for it.

The 32-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to share an extremely adorable video along with a caption that reads, "Dearest Forever, Grow old along with me, I promise the best is yet to come[?] Happy Anniversary @riteishd Just to let you know I Love being my Husband's wife. #since2002."



The video features photographs of the couple documenting their love for each other. The photos are compiled on the lyrics of hit number '2002' by Anne-Marie which is the year when Genelia and Riteish got married.



The gorgeous couple is parents to two kids, 5-year-old Riaan Deshmukh and 3-year-old Rahyl Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, Riteish who was last seen in 'Marjaavan' alongside Siddharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, will next be seen in 'Baaghi 3'. The 41-year-old star has also been roped in for 'Housefull 5' and historical drama 'Chhatrapati Shivaji'. (ANI)