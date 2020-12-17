Genelia shares love-soaked post on husband Riteish's birthday

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Actor Genelia Deshmukh on Thursday marked the 42nd birthday of her actor-husband Riteish Deshmukh with a special video reel.

The 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' actor took to Instagram to share the video reel that comprised of several of some of her memorable moments with Ritiesh and their kids.

The 'Force,' actor also went on to pen down a long note expressing her love for her husband and sharing how he found the "perfect," person him.

"There are times in life you search and you search and you search, for someone perfect.. N sometimes you just never really find that person," she said.

"I didn't search when I met you but I was in love with the idea of having a guy like you N Then the real deal happened, You happened to me @riteishd," she added.



The 33-year-old actor went on to share how she and Riteish have gone through all of their phases of life together.

"We have gone through all our phases in life together, From being clueless teenagers to husband and wife to parents and it's all been beautiful but the best part of my life will always be YOU and that doesn't change, no matter how much time goes by," she wrote.

"So I don't believe we had everything perfect, I just believe we stuck with our imperfections, with our weirdness, with our flaws, and found something so imperfectly perfect," the 'Masti' actor added.

She ended the note by wishing her husband on the special occasion, "I Love You @riteishd Happy Birthday Navra."

The celebrity couple who have worked in several films like 'Masti,' and 'Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya,' together tied the knot in 2012. (ANI)

