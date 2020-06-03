George Floyd death: Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, others support 'Blackout Tuesday'

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Tara Sutaria on Tuesday stood in unity with the stars from the Hollywood entertainment industry as they observe 'Blackout Tuesday' which is a message of solidarity in response to the death of a George Floyd, in the United States.

The 48-year-old filmmaker Karan shared a plain black post on Instagram with the hashtag "blackouttuesday."



Expressing solidarity in the response to the death of George Floyd, actor Karisma Kapoor also extended her support on Instagram by posting a black post along with a heart with white dots. She left a black heart with a joined hand emoji in the post.



Riteish Deshmukh put out a post on Instagram featuring a black photo and a picture holding hands. Along with the post he wrote,"#BlackOutTuesday #UnitedWeStand."



Sussane Khan took to Instagram and posted the black photo and wrote, "Blackout Tuesday.. #blacklivesmatter."



Tara Sutaria also put out a black post on Instagram. Along with the post she wrote, "#blackouttuesday #justiceforall." (with 3 black heart emojis).



Meanwhile, scores of Hollywood actors observed the 'Blackout Tuesday' and extended the message of solidarity in response to the death of George Floyd. Actors including Gal Gadot and 'Riverdale' star Lili Reinhart posted a plain black post on Instagram, as an indication of the movement 'Black Lives Matter.'

Music industry stars, like, Elton John, Katy Perry, DJ Nice, and more, too, shared the black post on the photo-sharing platform.

Singer Rihanna expressed her outrage on Twitter and wrote: "we ain't buying shit!!! and we ain't selling shit neither!! gang gang! #BLACKOUTTUESDAY AF!!!"

Lady Gaga called for an action to end the discrimination. Even singers like Beyonce and Camila Cabello expressed their outrage over the injustice.

Around 4,000 people across the United States have been arrested during the massive protests over the death of African-American man George Floyd last month. (ANI)

