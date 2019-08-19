Still from the song
Still from the song

Get ready to groove on 'Bad Boy' from 'Saaho'

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:19 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): After treating the fans with love anthem 'Enni Soni', the makers of the action-packed film 'Saaho' have released another song 'Bad Boy.'
The 'Bad Boy' opens with charming Prabhas weaving his magic to woo Jacqueline Fernandez who looks extremely sensuous in the song.
While Prabhas and Jacqueline increase the temperature with their chemistry in the song, the party number sung by Badshah and Neeti Mohan will make you groove to its peppy music.
The song which has both Hindi and English lyrics has been composed and penned by Badshah. The song is one visual delight for fans with exotic location and impressive dance moves.
Previously, 'Enni Soni' featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas was dropped.
The upcoming film helmed by Sujeeth and produced by V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday.
'Saaho' that marks 'Ek Villain' actor Shraddha's debut in the South Indian film industry has been shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and out of the country and is slated to hit the theatres on August 30, this year. (ANI)

