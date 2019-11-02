Get ready to groove to 'Thumka' song from 'Pagalpanti'

New Delhi (India), Nov 2 (ANI): After treating fans to the 90s reprise 'Tumpar Hum Hai Atke Yaara' John Abraham released an upbeat song from his upcoming comedy film, 'Pagalpanti' titled 'Thumka' on Saturday.

The song is a total party number and features the huge star cast of the movie including John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda.



This upbeat number shows the star cast dressed in black outfits flaunting their dance moves to the rap of Honey Singh.

John Abraham shared the song on Instagram, quoting "Ab toh dance floor par lagenge sirf thumke #Thumka song out now"!!

Pagalpanti also stars Anil Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla.

The flick has been directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

The movie is set to hit the theatres on November 22. (ANI)