Get ready to watch Sidharth Malhotra's 'Mission Majnu' in the comfort of your home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI): Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Mission Majnu' has ditched theatrical release. The film is scheduled to release on Netflix.

On Tuesday, Sidharth took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans that 'Mission Majnu' will be out on the streaming platform on January 20.

"Ek jaanbaaz agent ki ansuni kahaani. MISSION MAJNU...Only on Netflix, 20th January. #MissionMajnu #DeshKeLiyeMajnu #NetflixIndia @sidmalhotra @rashmika_mandanna @ronnie.screwvala @man_on_ledge @garima_mehta612 @rsvpmovies @gbamedia_of @shantanubaagchi @parveezshaikh3 @sumit_batheja @aseemarrora @kumudkmishra @mrfilmistaani @pashanjal @hasanainhooda @zeemusiccompany," he wrote.

"I am quite excited about Mission Majnu since it will be my first time playing a spy. It shows India's most thrilling covert mission, which transformed the politics between India and its neighbouring nation in the 1970s. With Netflix on board, I am confident that this incredible narrative will resonate with people all around the world," he added.

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by RSVP and GBA, 'Mission Majnu' also stars Rashmika Mandanna. Inspired by true events, Mission Majnu is said to transport all to the past to uncover one of India's most important missions.

Monika Shergill, Vice President-Content, Netflix said, "Mission Majnu is a story of valour and courage based on one of India's most important missions. We are very excited to present this espionage action thriller with the remarkable Sidharth Malhotra in a powerful performance as a RAW agent and the very talented Rashmika Mandanna, making their streaming debut on Netflix. Mission Majnu packs in grit, heart, drama and mesmerizing music that will make for a viewing treat for our members in India and across the world."

Apart from 'Mission Majnu', Sidharth will also be seen in the film 'Yodha' and web series 'Indian Police Force'. (ANI)