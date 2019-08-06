'Girl on the Train' will see Parineeti in her 'most difficult role'

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra has kicked off filming for her "most difficult role" till date in London for ' Girl on The Train' and amid the jam-packed schedules, she seems to be having a hard time without social media!

The actor is relieving the hostel time as the new experience has cut off Parineeti from everyone.

"So. We've started shooting for Girl On The Train in London. Its my MOST difficult role to date; I feel like I'm in a hostel, with no time (or headspace) for social media or chilling or doing anything else," she wrote on Instagram with a breezy and fresh picture of her from the sets of the film.

The picture is just about the 'Ishaqzaade' actor having a good time, she also assured giving a speak peek into her look soon.

She added in her post, "Its a new experience for me - being cut off from everything and everyone else... Will share the first look soon. This picture was the only "timepass" I've done on set so far."

Parineeti even got a new hair colour before stepping into the shoes of the 'Girl on The Train'.

Her upcoming feature is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller, 'The Girl On The Train' which was adapted into a Hollywood film by Steven Spielberg's DreamWorks Pictures.

As per media reports, Parineeti will play an alcoholic divorcee, who gets involved in a missing person's investigation in the film.

Ribhu Dasgupta's directorial is eyeing a 2020 release.

Currently, Parineeti is awaiting the release of her upcoming feature 'Jabariya Jodi' alongside Sidharth Malhotra which is set to release this Friday, August 9. (ANI)