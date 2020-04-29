'Gone too soon': Bollywood condoles demise of ace actor Irrfan Khan

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Bollywood stars on Wednesday condoled the demise of ace actor Irrfan Khan.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi took to Twitter and wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn that #Irffan Khan passed away this morning. Gone too soon .. such a powerful actor and how valiantly he fought back the cancer. Its a big loss not only to his family but to the entire film industry. RIP"

Taapsee Pannu expressed grief over the demise of the actor on Twitter. She wrote," When we thought nothing could make us feel worse,this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have #IrrfanKhan"

Farhan Akhtar said the actor will be sorely missed. He tweeted," #IrrfanKhan was truly a one of a kind actor and the magic he brought to the screen will be sorely missed. RIP. #gonetosoon"

Raveena Tandon expressed sorrow over the loss of the irreplaceable actor. She tweeted, " A fantastic costar, an actor par excellence ,and a beautiful human being , you are irreplaceable #irrfankhan. @irrfankWe lost you too soon! Unbelievable. Om Shanti."



Tamannah Bhatia felt heartbroken and shocked to hear about the actor passing away. She took to Twitter to express grief. She wrote, "Just when we thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, it does. Heartbroken and shocked to hear the grave news. Gone too soon #IrrfanKhan. May his soul rest in peace."

Urmila Matondkar expressed her deepest condolences to the family of the actor and said that he will be missed. Shee tweeted, "Deeply saddened to know about #IrrfanKhan demise..an actor beyond brilliant. My deepest condolences to his family, friends n all colleagues from the film industry as well.. U will always be deeply missed dearest Maqbool RIP #IrrfanKhan."



Irrfan passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. He was 53.



Khan was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health. (ANI)

